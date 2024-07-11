News.az
News
Oil Demand
Tag:
Oil Demand
IEA cuts global oil demand growth outlook for 2026
12 Feb 2026-16:50
Global crude demand to grow marginally less than expected in 2025 - IEA
17 Jun 2025-15:41
OPEC downgrades global oil demand growth forecast
12 Nov 2024-17:36
Extension of OPEC+ production cuts may be related to winter oil demand decline — Novak
08 Nov 2024-22:58
OPEC lowers global oil demand growth forecast for third consecutive month
14 Oct 2024-16:59
OPEC+ oil supply projected to rise to 62.9 million bdp by 2050
25 Sep 2024-08:58
Global oil demand growth slows sharply, prices hit three-year low: IEA
12 Sep 2024-13:16
Oil demand outlook softens even as geopolitics simmers: Citi
15 Aug 2024-15:17
Oil prices decline amid concerns over Chinese demand
16 Jul 2024-10:32
IEA reports slowing oil demand growth, decline in China’s consumption
11 Jul 2024-16:37
