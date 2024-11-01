IFC Increases Investments in Central Asia
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, says it committed $1.04 billion in Central Asia in the fiscal year 2024, which started on July 1, 2023, and ended on June 30, 2024, News.Az reports citing The Central Asia Times .
The funds comprised over $400 million in long-term financing from IFC’s account, $600 million in mobilization, and $35 million in short-term trade and supply-chain finance to facilitate trade flows.
The funds, coupled with advisory support, aimed to increase private sector participation, create jobs, boost financial inclusion, bolster infrastructure, and support the region’s green transition.
Priority sectors included finance, capital markets, renewable energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.
Over the last fiscal year, IFC-supported projects in the Central Asian region created about 35,000 jobs, including more than 13,000 for women.
Strengthening local financial markets is among its key objectives. To that end, the IFC invested $228 million in 10 financial institutions in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with up to half earmarked for women entrepreneurs and rural enterprises. The IFC also supported local financial institutions in growing their micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) businesses, advancing climate finance and digital transformation, and issuing the first-ever sustainability, social, and green bonds.
The IFC and the World Bank financed a new solar plant with the country’s first battery energy storage system to support Uzbekistan’s green transition and climate action. The plant is expected to provide electricity access to approximately 75,000 households in the Bukhara region.
In Tajikistan, the IFC invested in the country’s first green bond, issued by Eskhata Bank. The bond will support climate-smart projects and MSMEs undertaking environmental projects.
In Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, in addition to investments to increase financial inclusion, the IFC has been evaluating new advisory and investment opportunities, including PPPs in areas such as drinking water supply, renewable energy (including geothermal solutions for heating and cooling), railway projects as part of the Middle Corridor, and the first municipal green bonds in Central Asia. The IFC also supports Kazakhstan’s accelerated methane mitigation efforts, which align with the Global Methane Pledge.
Wiebke Schloemer, the IFC’s Director for Türkiye and Central Asia, reiterated its commitment to the region: “Over the past 20 years, the region has seen substantial development, with an average annual growth rate of 6.2 percent. Central Asia must leverage the green transition to boost private investment, strengthen connectivity, and reduce resource dependency to continue this growth. The IFC aims to address these goals and continue to deliver solutions where we are needed most — from increasing access to finance for farmers and women entrepreneurs to creating jobs to continue to help countries transition to net zero.”
