IFRC hails climate and peace nexus agenda of Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, hosted an event on climate and peace nexus, co-organized by IFRC and the COP29 Presidency.

The event gathered representatives from 42 countries and 12 international organizations, including members of humanitarian organizations, the UN institutions located in Geneva, as well permanent representatives of the UN member states, News.Az reports.Addressing the event, Jagan Chapagain, IFRC Secretary General, expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for highlighting peace and climate nexus, commending the activity of the COP29 Presidency on this track.In his remarks, Elshad Iskandarov, Ambassador at Large of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adviser to the COP29 Negotiating Group, shared insights on holding Peace, Relief and Recovery Day within the COP29 Conference. He said that the increasing scale of water shortage, food security, land degradation and migration caused by climate change poses a serious threat to international peace and security.Elshad Iskandarov also introduced the COP29 presidency's initiatives, including the concept for the Baku Center for Climate and Peace Action, as well as an initial draft of the Baku Peace Call for Climate to the event participants.Other speakers also included Galib Israfilov, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva.The participants praised the COP29 Presidency’s Climate and Peace nexus agenda, with the event also featuring a Q&A session.

News.Az