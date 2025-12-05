IKEA boosts U.S. production amid rising tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

IKEA is ramping up production in the U.S. as tariffs increase import costs for furniture, mattresses, and sofas. The move includes expanding factories like SBA Home’s North Carolina facility, which aims to produce 2 million pieces annually.

Currently, only 15% of IKEA products sold in the U.S. are made locally, down from 19% in 2014, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Producing closer to consumers will reduce shipping costs and improve supply chain responsiveness, even if U.S. manufacturing is more expensive. IKEA plans to source most mattresses and other bulky items domestically.

