IKEA opens its most distant store yet — in New Zealand

IKEA opens its most distant store yet — in New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

IKEA opened its first store in New Zealand on Thursday, marking the Swedish furniture giant’s entry into its 64th market and establishing its furthest location from its home country.

The long-anticipated 34,000-square-metre (365,973-square-foot) store at Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre employs 500 staff and becomes IKEA’s 505th store worldwide, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Originally announced in 2019, the expansion comes half a century after the retailer launched operations in neighbouring Australia.

Ingka Group, the IKEA franchisee operating most of the company’s global stores, said the opening drew thousands of eager customers and represented a milestone given New Zealand’s distance from Sweden.

“It’s a real leap of faith, investment and friendship, showing we’re not just exporting a store. We’re planting roots for the long term — creating jobs, learning from local communities and tailoring our offer for Kiwi homes,” Retail Manager Tolga Öncü said in a statement.

IKEA now operates in 64 markets across the world.

News.Az