Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan now stronger than ever

The president noted that the substantial work carried out in Azerbaijan in 1993-2003 strengthened Azerbaijan.



“Azerbaijan was able to come out of all the difficult trials honorably, and it was in those years that the foundation of today's rapid development was laid,” he said.



The head of state also said that the economic reforms also began in that period.



"We have pursued an active policy and done a lot of work in promoting Azerbaijan in the international arena. At that time, attracting foreign capital was a prerequisite for the country's economic development. Azerbaijan did manage to make it happen under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev. The great work done in Azerbaijan in 1993-2003 strengthened our country. Azerbaijan was able to come out of all the difficult trials honorably,” said the president.



“Over the following 14 years, Azerbaijan has successfully developed with unswerving loyalty to the national leader Heydar Aliyev's policy,” he added.



“It is enough to note only the fact that we have been elected to the UN Security Council with the support of 155 countries. Let the whole world witness how great sympathy and support Azerbaijan has won worldwide,” added the president.

