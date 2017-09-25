Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are one of the best examples of Islamic solidarity

"Friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are one of the best examples of Islamic solidarity."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the participants of the conference "Islamic solidarity on the example of Azerbaijan and Turkey".

The letter was read out by chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Formations Mubariz Gurbanli.

Aliyev noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are one of the best examples of Islamic solidarity.

The belief was expressed that the conference in Istanbul will play an important role in the development of solidarity between the Muslim states.

