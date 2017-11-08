Ilham Aliyev decrees to allocate funds to Azerbaijan Chess Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Nov. 8 allocating 1 million manats to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation after the victory of the country's chess players at the European Team Chess Championship, Trend reports.

The president's decree says the Azerbaijani men's chess team, representing the country with dignity at the European Team Chess Championship on the Greek island of Crete, gained a victory there. Taking into account that Azerbaijan’s chess team became the triple champion of Europe and its merits in the development of chess in Azerbaijan, 1 million manats envisaged in the 2017 state budget will be allocated from the president’s reserve fund to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

News.Az

