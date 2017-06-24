Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, according to Trend.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of explosions caused in your country,” reads the letter. “We are outraged by those heinous attacks, and consider it essential to conduct a resolute and consistent fight against terrorism in all its manifestations.”

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and all the fraternal people of Pakistan, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” Ilham Aliyev told Mamnoon Hussain. “May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!”

