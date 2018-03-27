Ilham Aliyev: Over 600 medical facilities built and repaired in Azerbaijan in recent years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku is a sign of the overall development of Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks at the opening of Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku on Tuesday, APA reports.

"Today a beautiful hospital opens in Baku, which is a very remarkable event. The hospital is quite impressive, with its exterior and interior designs at the highest level. Up-to-date equipment has been installed here. I’m sure that the hospital will provide a very high quality medical service. When I got to the hospital, I saw that a lot has been done here. All the work has been organized at the highest level,” he said.

President Aliyev noted that the hospital was built with the help of foreign specialists.

“I’m sure that the medical staff of the hospital will provide high quality services to patients. More than 800 jobs have been created here. Excellent conditions have been created here for doctors and medical staff,” he added.

The head of state stressed that the opening of this hospital is a sign of the overall development of Azerbaijan.

“Only in rapidly developing countries, such beautiful health centers are created. I believe that this hospital will be one of the most advanced hospitals not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the entire region,” he said.

President Aliyev said he hopes someday tourists will come to Azerbaijan to receive medical services as well.

“That is, the conditions created at this hospital provide such opportunities. High-quality medical service will be provided here for Azerbaijani citizens. Guests coming to our country, I am sure, will benefit from these opportunities,” he added.

The head of state pointed out that over 600 medical facilities have been built and repaired in Azerbaijan in recent years. “We have managed to significantly increase the material and technical base of the healthcare system,” he said.

The president noted that improving the healthcare system is a priority for Azerbaijan because human health is the key issue for every society and country.

“As a result of the work done in recent years, life expectancy is increasing, and this is a good indicator. Today, every illness can be treated and diagnosed in Azerbaijan. So, diagnostic examination and treatment are provided comprehensively,” he said.

The head of state also referred to a free medical examination conducted in Azerbaijan.

“A free medical check-up has been conducted in Azerbaijan for several years. Annually, about five million Azerbaijani citizens use this service. A few years ago, this issue was resolved on my initiative. Currently, another medical examination is continuing in Azerbaijan,” he said.

He went on to say that great work is being done in Azerbaijan to improve healthcare, which is the main direction of the social sphere.

“Hospitals, equipment meet the most modern standards, the level of medical service is growing and such beautiful facilities are built,” the president said.

President Aliyev said he was informed that specialists from Europe and other countries will work in this hospital.

The head of state continued the rest of his speech in English: “I also would like to express my gratitude to those who do not understand the Azerbaijani language, in particular, to foreign guests for their contribution to the creation of such a deeply impressive medical center. As I mentioned, I think this is the best medical center not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region. Probably, a time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan. Tourist arrivals in Azerbaijan are increasing from year to year. I hope that tourists will come to Azerbaijan for medical purposes as well. I’m very glad that there is a very important combination of the activities of foreign and local specialists in this hospital. Also, I think that one of the most important areas of the hospital will be training of local medical staff. In my opinion, the unity of such three factors as treatment, diagnosis and training will make this hospital very special. Certainly, I think the active participation of our guests from other countries, highly qualified specialists in this process will attract even more patients.”

