Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Prime Minister of Malaysia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter of the head of state says:

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I sincerely congratulate you on the beginning of your activity as Prime Minister.

I believe that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop and expand in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

Recalling our meeting in Baku with the most pleasant impressions, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your work for the benefit of the friendly Malaysian people."

