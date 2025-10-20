Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett confirmed as UFC 324 main event in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has been confirmed that Ilia Topuria will face Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324, set for January 10 in Los Angeles.

The fight will mark the UFC’s first numbered card under its new broadcast deal with streaming giant Paramount+, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The UFC Lightweight Title will be on the line as Topuria aims to make a successful first defense against his rival Pimblett. Rumors of the bout surfaced earlier this year after betting odds leaked, which have now been confirmed.

Topuria, who became the lightweight champion by knocking out future Hall of Famer Charles Oliveira in one round at UFC 317, will defend his 155-pound crown for the first time. His opponent, #6 contender Pimblett, has been waiting for his chance to challenge ‘El Matador’. ‘The Baddy’ hasn’t fought since April but was last seen dominating Michael Chandler at UFC 314, finishing him in the third round.

Speculation regarding Topuria’s first title defense has been ongoing, with a potential fight against Justin Gaethje previously rumored for UFC 324. However, Pimblett has now secured the first shot at the belt. While UFC President Dana White has not yet confirmed the matchup personally, an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Topuria vs Pimblett will not only determine the lightweight champion but also launch the UFC’s new Paramount+ broadcast era with a high-profile showdown in Los Angeles on January 10.

