Verstappen calls F1 rule changes “a tickle”

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Max Verstappen has dismissed recent Formula 1 rule adjustments as insufficient, describing the changes as “a tickle” and arguing they fall short of addressing deeper concerns about the sport’s future racing format.

Speaking ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver said the latest technical tweaks do little to resolve issues with the upcoming regulations, which are intended to improve qualifying performance and reduce speed differences during races. Verstappen added that he hopes for more significant changes in the future, noting that current adjustments do not meaningfully transform the driving experience, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

His comments contrast with other drivers on the grid. George Russell described the updates as “good,” while Lando Norris said drivers should be satisfied with the progress made, even if it does not go as far as some would like.

The revised regulations are part of Formula 1’s broader overhaul aimed at balancing performance between internal combustion engines and electric power systems, as well as improving race dynamics. However, several drivers have expressed concern that energy management will continue to influence driving style in ways they consider unnatural.

Verstappen has previously voiced frustration with the direction of the sport’s technical evolution, at times suggesting the new generation of cars could make him reconsider his long-term future in Formula 1.

Other drivers also weighed in on the debate. Mercedes driver George Russell acknowledged the complexity of rule-making, noting that while ideas such as a return to V8 engines sound appealing, they could reintroduce old problems such as reduced overtaking.

The discussion comes as Formula 1 prepares for major regulation changes in the coming seasons, with ongoing disagreements between drivers, teams, manufacturers, and governing bodies over the ideal direction for the sport.

Despite differing opinions, most drivers agreed that while the latest changes bring some improvement—particularly in qualifying—the overall structure of racing is unlikely to change dramatically in the near term.

News.Az