Michael van Gerwen punched during bar attack in Netherlands - VIDEO

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Dutch darts star Michael van Gerwen was punched in the face by a stranger at a bar in the Netherlands on Monday, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Footage shared online shows van Gerwen speaking with a man and a woman inside a bar in the city of Den Bosch during King’s Day, a national public holiday in the Netherlands, before the confrontation occurred.

Not sure why Michael Van Gerwen has been punched, MVG didn’t look to be doing much wrong. pic.twitter.com/WdgJczRiSX — Stockport871 (@stockport871) April 30, 2026

The video appears to show the man suddenly striking van Gerwen in the face. Security staff then intervened and pulled the attacker away, while the darts player briefly chased him across the venue.

Van Gerwen, a former world number one, later told Dutch sports website Sportnieuws.nl that the attacker “clearly had too much to drink” and said the aggression seemed to come “out of nowhere.” He added that the man later apologised via Instagram.

The 37-year-old said he has decided not to press charges, while also acknowledging his own reaction in pursuing the attacker, describing it as an “automatic response of shock.”

The incident happened shortly before van Gerwen returned to Premier League Darts action in Aberdeen on Thursday, where he lost 6–3 to Luke Humphries in their quarter-final match.

One of the most successful players in darts history, van Gerwen held the world number one ranking between 2014 and 2021, winning multiple major titles, including five consecutive Masters tournaments. He has won 48 major singles titles, placing him second on the all-time list behind England’s Phil Taylor.

News.Az