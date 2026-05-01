Japanese tennis icon Kei Nishikori announces retirement

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Japanese tennis star and former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori has announced on social media that he will retire at the end of the season, bringing to a close one of the most successful careers in Japanese men’s tennis history.

The 36-year-old said in posts shared across multiple platforms on Thursday that he remains deeply passionate about tennis but feels it is time to step away after years of physical struggles, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

In early April, Nishikori admitted he was “barely hanging on” physically, although he had previously denied reports suggesting an imminent retirement.

In his announcement, Nishikori reflected on his journey from childhood ambition to the highest levels of the sport.

“Since I was a child, I was passionate about tennis and I have continued to pursue it with only one goal in my heart: to compete on the world stage,” he wrote. “Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition, and maintaining a presence in the top 10 is something I am extremely proud of.”

Turning professional in 2007 at the age of 17, Nishikori became the first Japanese man to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when he advanced to the 2014 US Open final, where he lost to Croatia’s Marin Cilic after defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

He reached a career-high ranking of world No. 4 in March 2015, the highest ever achieved by a Japanese male player in the Open Era. A year later, he made history again by winning a bronze medal in men’s singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, defeating Spain’s Rafael Nadal to secure Japan’s first Olympic tennis medal in 96 years.

“Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable,” he wrote.

Over his career, Nishikori captured 12 ATP Tour titles, beginning with his first in 2008. However, his later years were heavily affected by injuries that limited his consistency and time on court.

“There were also times when I was overwhelmed by frustration and anxiety due to repeated injuries that prevented me from playing as I wanted,” he said. “Even so, my love for tennis and my belief that I could become a stronger player always brought me back to the court.”

Nishikori underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and returned to competition in June 2023, winning a Challenger Tour title in his comeback. Despite that success, he continued to struggle with knee and lower back issues and missed the Australian Open in January due to shoulder pain.

His development as a player began in Japan under the guidance of former professional and television commentator Shuzo Matsuoka, who ran a training program focused on technical skill and mental toughness. Matsuoka himself became the first Japanese man in decades to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 1995.

Nishikori later trained at the IMG Academy in Florida from age 13, developing a game built on speed, agility, strong returning, and versatility that helped compensate for his relatively modest height of 178 centimeters.

In his farewell message, Nishikori thanked his family, coaches, and fans, saying he would cherish every remaining match.

“I am deeply grateful to my family and to everyone who has supported me at all times,” he wrote. “To be honest, I still wish I could continue my playing career.”

“Even so, looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say that I gave it my all. I’m truly happy to have walked this path.”

News.Az