Illegal Armenian armed detachments tried to install fortifications in front of Azerbaijan Army’s positions

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Khojavand and Shusha regions, News.azreports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az