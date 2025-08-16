Illegal drugs discovered, 4 detained in W. Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The police have thwarted attempts to smuggle illegal drugs in Afghanistan's western Ghor province and took four people into custody on charges of drug trafficking, the Ministry of Interior Affairs reported Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 92 kg of illegal drugs of "F" type was concealed in two vehicles, and the smugglers were attempting to transport the contraband to Herat province, the ministry said in a statement posted on its X account.

The arrested smugglers, after preliminary investigations, would be referred to the judiciary, the statement added.

Earlier, the police reported the discovery of more than 40 kg of illegal drugs, including opium poppy and heroin, and arrested three people in Nimroz province on Wednesday.

