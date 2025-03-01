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Palestinian Man
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A Palestinian man was killed on Friday after an Israeli drone strike targeted him in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to medical sources and local witnesses.22 May 2026-14:44
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Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian man on Friday in the West Bank city of Hebron, local sources said.01 May 2026-17:43
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A Palestinian man was killed Sunday evening by Israeli gunfire in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.24 Nov 2025-03:55
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