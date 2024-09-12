IMF top official set to visit Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Julie Kozack, IMF Communications Director, announced that Deputy Managing Director International Monetary Fund Bo Li will visit Kazakhstan.

"Deputy Managing Director Bo Li will be visiting Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday, September 16th to meet with the authorities, engage with various stakeholders, including students, to discuss economic prospects for the region," she reported at a briefing.According to the IMF forecast, Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth is expected to be 3.5 percent in 2024. For 2025, GDP growth is projected to stand at 4.6 percent.Kazakhstan has been a member of the IMF since 1992. Over the years, the country has established several mutually beneficial agreements with the Fund. The IMF mission visits Kazakhstan annually for consultations.

