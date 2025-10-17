IMF urges more EU joint borrowing for public goods

Alfred Kammer, head of the International Monetary Fund's European Department, told Reuters on Friday that the European Union should consider joint borrowing to fund European public goods such as defense, research and development, and energy.

The EU broke the taboo in 2020 when it jointly borrowed 800 billion euros to re-launch the European economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the option of more joint borrowing, while still very difficult, has been in the public debate since then.

The threat of Russian aggression in Europe has dramatically increased the need for defense spending, and competition from China and the U.S. has added to pressure to boost European innovation and lower energy prices.

"We are suggesting concretely to more than double the European Union spending on these public goods, going up from 0.4% of GNI (gross national income) to 0.9% of GNI," Kammer said in an interview. That increase would be roughly equivalent to 100 billion euros ($117 billion).