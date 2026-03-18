IMO to hold emergency talks on Gulf shipping crisis

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The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will convene an extraordinary session to address the impact of escalating tensions in the Gulf on shipping and seafarers amid the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

The UN maritime body, responsible for regulating global shipping safety, will consider a range of potential resolutions during the two-day meeting, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Several countries, including the UK, France, Germany, and Gulf states, are urging the IMO’s 40-member council to adopt a declaration strongly condemning Iran’s attacks on neighbouring countries, as well as its reported move to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Japan, Panama, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates are calling on the IMO to help establish a framework to ensure the safe evacuation of seafarers and vessels stranded in the Gulf.

Iran, which is a member of the IMO but not part of its council, has blamed the current maritime security crisis on the United States and Israel. In its submission, Tehran argued that the deterioration in shipping conditions is a direct consequence of what it described as unlawful actions by the two countries.

News.Az