Important issues will be discussed at 17th OSCE winter session - Azay Guliyev

Important issues will be discussed at the 17th Winter session of OSCE, OSCE PA Vice-President Azay Guliyev told AzerTag.

He noted, discussions will cover issues such as fake news, climate change, arms control, migration, terrorism and humanitarian issues. OSCE officials will have chance to listen to reports and get to know Italy’s priorities as OSCE Chairmanship.

"Joint and separate sessions of OSCE PA Standing Committee and General Committes on security and political issues, human rights, democracy and humanitarian issues, economy, science, technology and environment will also be held within the framework of the 17th Winter Session. OSCE PA officials will also discuss the drafts of resolutions that will be adopted in annual session in Berlin on July 7-10," Guliyev added.

On February 22, Hofburg will host next meeting of OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group. Discussions will be about new amendments and changes to the statement of the organization, membership of Greece and Moldova, draft of the resolution on restoration of ancient Silk Road and development of transport corridors and International Baku Conference which will be held in Baku on March 13-14.

News.Az

