In-class studies to resume in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi from February 15

Schools in Rustavi, Tbilisi and Kutaisi will resume the educational process in classrooms on February 15. The decision was announced by the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia at the government session today.

"From February 15, our children will continue their education in classrooms, in Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Rustavi," he said.

Other schools countrywide were allowed to open their doors on February 1.

