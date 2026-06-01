Türkiye's top diplomat to visit Singapore for high-level talks

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Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Singapore on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Fidan, the sources said, is expected to be received by Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the visit.

He will also meet his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam, who is also the home affairs minister.

He will also address the IISS Raffles Lecture, the series organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Fidan will "outline Türkiye’s foreign-policy vision within an increasingly volatile global security environment," according to the think tank.

In his meetings, the sources said, Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of increasing the Türkiye-Singapore bilateral trade volume on the basis of the Free Trade Agreement signed in 2015, and of diversifying and strengthening mutual investments.

Fidan will emphasize that recent developments in the region have once again demonstrated the growing value of cooperation in the military and defense fields. In this context, he is expected to discuss steps that could be taken to deepen cooperation with Singapore in the defense industry.

The sources said Fidan will also point out that the efforts of Türkiye and Singapore, both located on strategically important maritime and trade routes, in the fields of connectivity and energy security are critical for establishing regional and global stability.

He is expected to assess opportunities for cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digitalization, financial technologies and the halal food industry.

Fidan, according to insiders, will underline the importance of multilateral cooperation on international platforms, particularly the UN, the G20 and ASEAN. He is also expected to underline Türkiye’s will to upgrade its relations with ASEAN, of which it is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, to Dialogue Partnership in the coming period.

The foreign minister will also exchange views on the Russia-Ukraine War, the Palestine issue, Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Syria, the South China Sea and other current regional and global developments.

Bilateral relations between the two nations are developing positively within the framework of the strategic partnership established in 2014.

The total trade volume between the two countries reached $1.07 billion in 2025.

Singapore’s investments in Türkiye since 2002 have reached approximately $11 billion, including $1 billion in foreign direct investment and $10 billion in portfolio investment.

The Free Trade Agreement signed in 2015 entered into force in 2017.

The agreement is one of the most comprehensive free trade pacts Türkiye has signed to date, as it covers not only trade in goods but also the services sector, investments and public procurement.

News.Az