In its Ramadan greetings, Pontifical Council refers to Pope Francis' remarks during his Baku visit

In its Ramadan greetings, Pontifical Council refers to Pope Francis' remarks during his Baku visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the month of Ramadan, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue has sent a message of good wishes to Muslims throughout the world, entitled: “Christians and Muslims: Protecting together the places of worship.

“The month of Ramadan is so central in your religion and therefore dear to you at personal, familial and social levels. lt is a time for spiritual healing and growth, of sharing with the poor, of strengthening bonds with relatives and friends,” said the message.

In its message, the Pontifical Council referred to the remarks Pope Francis voiced during his visit to Baku, Azerbaijan in 2016.

“During his visit to the Heydar Aliyev Mosque in Baku on October 2, 2016, Pope Francis said that meeting one another in fraternal friendship in this place of prayer is a powerful sign, one that shows the harmony which religions can build together, based on personal relations and on the good will of those responsible,” read the message.

The message, published in the English, French, Italian and Arabian languages, was signed by the president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, His Eminence Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, M.C.C.J, and the secretary of the same Pontifical Council, the Reverend Msgr. Indunil Kodithuwakku Janakaratne Kankanamalage.

News.Az