In Photos: Maiden flight of 1st Türkiye-made jet Bayraktar Kızılelma

Türkiye's first indigenously developed and produced unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kızılelma, made its maiden flight on December 14, as the country marches on to complete self-reliance in defense.

The unmanned jet is projected to be capable of flying for five hours and reaching speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph) or Mach 0.64.

The uncrewed fighter jet is designed to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

Addressing the Baykar team after the maiden flight, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Turkish drone magnate Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar said: "Three years after Akıncı, Bayraktar Kızılelma successfully completed its maiden flight to realize our 20-year dream. This shows the future of the world in aviation and that we will no longer be followers but playmakers by shaping history."

Kızılelma takes off! The unmanned jet is projected to be capable of flying for five hours and reaching speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph) or Mach 0.64. (PHOTO by Anadolu Agency)

Türkiye's first indigenous unmanned fighter jet in mid-flight.(PHOTO by Anadolu Agency)

Kızılelma will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu. The autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft and may carry air-to-air missiles. (PHOTO by Anadolu Agency)









Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar signs his name on the aircraft. (PHOTO by IHA News Agency)

The Baykar team stands in front of Kızılema following its first maiden flight. (PHOTO by IHA News Agency)

Kızılelma taxing back to the hangar after its first maiden flight, and after creating Turkish aviation history. (PHOTO by Anadolu Agency)

