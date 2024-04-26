In Photos: Our amazing Earth seen from above

Reuters presented stunning aerial images of our planet.

A view shows a collapsed part of the Rhone glacier, amid climate change, in Obergoms, Switzerland, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Aerial view of the tree branching area of the Shatt Al-Arab River, in Basra, Iraq June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, that has been refilled by the recent heavy rainfalls, after being dried up for several years due to extreme heat and drought conditions, in Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California, April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/USGS

A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. The lake, on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Iguazu Falls in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

An aerial view of Sargassum algae off Cancun, Mexico, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. The Pilbara region, which is the size of Spain, has the world's largest known deposits of iron ore and supplies nearly 45 percent of global trade in the mineral. REUTERS/David Gray

An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

