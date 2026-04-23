Photos: Islamabad prepared to host second round of US-Iran talks

Photos: Islamabad prepared to host second round of US-Iran talks

A closed road near the Serena hotel in the Red Zone area of Islamabad (Source: Asim Hafeez/Reuters)

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Islamabad remains prepared for a second round of Iran–US talks despite no agreement yet between Tehran and Washington on the timing or conditions of the negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts as mediators try to bring both sides back to the table in Islamabad for further discussions.

Guarding a street blocked with shipping containers in the Pakistani capital (Source: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

Standing guard at a closed road leading to the Serena hotel, despite reports of stalled peace negotiations (Source: AFP)

News.Az