Lebanon PM vows to reclaim "every inch" of occupied territory

Lebanon PM vows to reclaim "every inch" of occupied territory

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Nawaf Salam has pledged to work toward reclaiming “every inch” of what he described as occupied Lebanese territory, reinforcing his government’s stance on sovereignty and national recovery.

In a statement posted on social media platform X to mark Labour Day, Salam said his administration will continue efforts to improve living conditions, revive the economy, and create new job opportunities across the country, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He emphasized that the government’s priorities include restoring stability and steering Lebanon toward what he called “genuine recovery,” alongside long-term economic reforms.

The remarks come amid ongoing political and economic challenges in Lebanon, where issues of territorial disputes, governance, and financial instability remain central to national debate.

Salam’s comments reflect a broader policy focus on both domestic economic rebuilding and Lebanon’s longstanding territorial concerns, as the government seeks to strengthen state institutions and address public pressure for reform.

News.Az