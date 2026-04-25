In Photos: Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport sees passenger return

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Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport has resumed some international passenger flights on Saturday morning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The initial outbound flights from the Iranian capital were reported to be headed to Muscat, Istanbul, and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, Mashhad airport—serving Iran’s second-largest city in the far northeast—also reopened, marking a gradual restoration of air travel operations in parts of the country.

Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

News.Az