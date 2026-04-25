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In Photos: Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport sees passenger return

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In Photos: Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport sees passenger return
Source: Reuters

Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport has resumed some international passenger flights on Saturday morning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The initial outbound flights from the Iranian capital were reported to be headed to Muscat, Istanbul, and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, Mashhad airport—serving Iran’s second-largest city in the far northeast—also reopened, marking a gradual restoration of air travel operations in parts of the country.

News about - In Photos: Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport sees passenger return

Source: Reuters

News about - In Photos: Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport sees passenger return 

Source: Reuters

News about - In Photos: Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport sees passenger return 

Source: Reuters

News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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