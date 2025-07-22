In South Korea’s ‘Apple County,’ farmers fear U.S. trade deal could crush local industry

+ ↺ − 16 px



In Cheongsong, a quiet county in southeastern South Korea famous for its premium apples, farmers are voicing deep concerns that their livelihoods could be sacrificed in the name of trade diplomacy with the United States.

The unease follows recent comments from South Korea’s trade minister, who hinted that Seoul may make concessions on agricultural imports — including U.S. apples — as part of negotiations to reduce U.S. tariffs on key Korean exports such as cars and steel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“U.S. apples are very cheap. We can’t compete with them,” said Shim Chun-taek, a third-generation farmer who has been cultivating apples for 20 years. Shim worries that Washington’s demands for broader agricultural access could devastate local growers who already face mounting challenges, from climate change and wildfires to an aging workforce.

Cheongsong’s farmers, who make up roughly a third of the county’s 14,000 households, rely on the reputation of their apples — often packaged as high-end gifts during holidays. But they fear that cheap U.S. imports would drive down prices and threaten their centuries-old traditions.

The United States has long pushed for increased access to Asian markets for its farm products. In April, President Donald Trump criticized high rice tariffs in South Korea and Japan, calling for greater fairness in agricultural trade.

South Korea has already become the top buyer of U.S. beef and the sixth-largest importer of American agricultural goods, but Washington has complained of non-tariff barriers, particularly the decades-long delay in approving U.S. apple imports.

Local apple prices have surged due to smaller harvests and rising production costs, making them nearly three times more expensive than the OECD average, according to the Bank of Korea. The central bank has warned that high fruit and vegetable prices are contributing to domestic inflation, hinting that imports may be necessary to stabilize markets.

However, farmers like Shim argue that opening the market would spell economic ruin for rural communities. “It’s impossible to grow alternative crops here,” he said, noting that Cheongsong’s mountainous terrain is ideal only for apple orchards.

Farmers’ groups have already staged protests against potential import deals, and local officials are preparing for further resistance. “We oppose the imports of apples no matter what,” said Youn Kyung-hee, mayor of Cheongsong county. “People will not sit still if Seoul opens up the market.”

With agriculture emerging as a key sticking point in U.S.-South Korea trade talks — and after similar disputes with Japan — tensions are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

