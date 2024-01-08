Yandex metrika counter

Inam Karimov: It is matter of pride that this year's elections will be held for the first time in liberated Azerbaijani lands

  • Politics
  • Share
Inam Karimov: It is matter of pride that this year's elections will be held for the first time in liberated Azerbaijani lands

It is gratifying and, at the same time, a matter of pride that this year's elections will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, said Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov said as he addressed the regional workshop-meeting held in Baku.

Noting that the preparations for the elections are already underway and the candidates are being registered, Karimov said: "Taking into account the experience of the previous years, we can say that these processes are handled with high professionalism by the Central Election Commission."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      