Inam Karimov: It is matter of pride that this year's elections will be held for the first time in liberated Azerbaijani lands

It is gratifying and, at the same time, a matter of pride that this year's elections will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, said Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov said as he addressed the regional workshop-meeting held in Baku.

Noting that the preparations for the elections are already underway and the candidates are being registered, Karimov said: "Taking into account the experience of the previous years, we can say that these processes are handled with high professionalism by the Central Election Commission."

News.Az