India approves supply of Pralay quasi-ballistic missiles to Armenia

The Indian Ministry of Defense has given official permission to export Pralay quasi-ballistic missiles to Armenia, News.Az reports citing Avia Pro.

According to the Indian portal Alpha Defense, this decision was the first step towards concluding a deal with a friendly country. Although there has been no official confirmation from the Armenian Ministry of Defense, indirect data indicate India's readiness to supply these missiles.According to sources familiar with the situation, a deal to supply Pralay missiles to Armenia could be concluded in the near future. Plans to sell these missiles were previously reported by the Indian Defense Research Wing, which claimed that India had already begun negotiations on the supplies and was preparing to finalize the contract.However, the transfer of these missiles to Armenia is not without certain legal and technological restrictions. India has committed not to export missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers and warheads weighing more than 500 kilograms, which limits the possibility of arms exports under international arms control agreements. In this regard, as reported by the Alpha Defense website, India is actively working to adapt Pralay missiles with reduced range and warhead weight to comply with these obligations.The Pralay missile is quasi-ballistic, making it effective against both stationary and moving targets. Its main advantage is its high speed and ability to bypass enemy air defense systems, making it extremely useful in modern combat tactics.

