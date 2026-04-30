India arrests US filmmaker and six Ukrainians for training Myanmar militias

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested American filmmaker Matthew VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals for allegedly training ethnic militias in Myanmar.

The group is accused of using India’s northeast as a transit point to enter Myanmar without authorization to conduct drone warfare training and provide weapons—activities Indian authorities describe as consistent with mercenary work, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The arrests took place on March 13 at multiple Indian airports. The group is currently held in Delhi’s Tihar prison under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), India’s primary anti-terror law. Investigators claim the network smuggled drones from Europe through India to support armed groups banned by the Indian government.

VanDyke, a 46-year-old documentary filmmaker known for his work in Libya and Syria, is reportedly in poor health and requiring a wheelchair. His family has appealed to the U.S. government for consular assistance and medical protection, maintaining that he is cooperating with the legal process. The Ukrainian government is also monitoring the situation of its six detained citizens as the investigation continues.

News.Az