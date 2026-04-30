Venezuelan acting president denies role in Maduro's ouster, calls betrayal claims "absurd"

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Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez broke her silence, putting an end to a recent wave of rumors accusing her of betraying former President Nicolás Maduro during the events that led to his removal from power.

In a decisive statement, Rodríguez affirmed that her loyalty to Maduro and the state institutions “did not waver until the very last moment,” News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

She also emphasized that she remained “loyal to Venezuela, its people, and its president.” This constitutes a direct denial of the allegations circulating about her supposed role in facilitating his ouster.

The Venezuelan president described the accusations as “absurd and cheap.” She considered them part of a political smear campaign targeting her at this sensitive time, especially given the tensions gripping the country following recent political changes.

These statements come amid widespread debate within political circles, with growing speculation about infiltrations within Maduro’s inner circle. This follows the rapid pace of events that have led to a sudden shift in the political landscape.

Observers believe that Rodriguez’s denial may not be enough to quell suspicions, given the ambiguity surrounding many details of what transpired, especially with the absence of a complete official account thus far.

The Venezuelan president concluded her remarks by asserting that “the truth will come out in due course.” Her statements also carried political implications and open the door to the possibility of further revelations in the coming period.

News.Az