India, China pledge to rebuild ties, resume flights and visas

Sun is on a visit to India from June 12-13, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the meeting on Thursday, "the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025 and agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements", the MEA said.

The foreign secretary appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

He noted the discussion in the April meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism for cooperation in trans-border rivers for resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation, and hoped for progress on them, the MEA said.

"The two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. Foreign Secretary hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement," it said.

India and China further agreed to take "practical steps" for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think-tanks.

"The two sides positively assessed the activities planned under the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China and agreed to facilitate the same," the statement added.