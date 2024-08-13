India successfully tests portable anti-tank missile system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the domestically developed 'Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile' (MPATGM), News.Az reports referring to Times of India.



The test was conducted at the field firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer recently, officials said.The MPATGM system consists of the missile, launcher, Target Acquisition System, and a fire control unit.The warhead flight trials have been successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Rajasthan and the missile performance and warhead performance were found to be "remarkable", DRDO officials said.The Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system is well-equipped with both day and night, as well as top attack capability. The dual mode seeker functionality enhances value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare, the officials said.Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system, terming it as an "important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defense system development."

News.Az