India detects six HMPV cases

India has confirmed six cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that has been circulating globally.

India's Health minister JP Nadda said that the virus was first identified in 2001 and said that health systems are in place and alert to deal with any medical challenge, News.Az reports, citing Indian media. He has also urged the public not to worry and reassured them that the government is monitoring the situation.The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001.The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

News.Az