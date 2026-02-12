India greenlights $40B defense plan with Rafales

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has granted initial approval for a $40 billion increase in defense spending, which includes the procurement of additional Rafale fighter jets for the air force and Boeing P-8I reconnaissance aircraft for the navy.

Heightened tensions with its neighbours, including Pakistan, have pushed India's military to modernise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The air force's fighter squadron strength has shrunk to 29 in recent months, well below the 42 it had earlier.

Its workhorse MiG-21 was retired in September, and other early variants of the MiG-29, the Anglo-French Jaguar and the French Mirage 2000 are also set to end service in the coming years.

New Delhi has long relied on importing machinery and weapons for its armed forces, but a recent push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped boost domestic manufacturing.

For the Indian Air Force, this era began in the 1980s but was fruitful only in the last decade when the locally produced Tejas fighter jet was introduced to replace Soviet-era MiG-21s.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has nearly 180 of the advanced Mk-1A variants of the Tejas on order domestically, but has yet to begin deliveries due to engine supply chain issues at GE Aerospace.

The defence ministry said the Defence Acquisition Council had given the initial nod for more Rafale fighter jets and missiles for the air force, anti-tank missiles for the army and P-8I reconnaissance aircraft for its navy.

The total value of all these proposals stands at around $40 billion, the statement said. It did not elaborate further.

The approvals come ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to India next week. The Indian Air Force's fleet currently includes Rafale fighters from Dassault Aviation.

In April, India signed a deal for 26 Rafale-Marine twin- and single-seat jets to be deployed on its two carriers: INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

Separately, the defence ministry on Thursday also signed a deal with HAL to buy eight Dornier 228 aircraft for the coastguard.

The proposals pave the way for commercial and technical details to be finalised soon.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the DAC had given its approval to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault for over $39 billion.

Last year in May, Islamabad claimed it downed five enemy warplanes in Indian airspace immediately after India conducted cross-border strikes on nine sites in Pakistan.

The reported downing of India’s five fighter jets, including the top-of-the-line French aircraft Rafale.

A top French official also told US broadcaster CNN that Pakistan indeed shot down a Rafale fighter jet operated by the IAF.

