India grounds multiple A320 aircraft over safety risk

Air India: In a post on X, the carrier confirmed it is “aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators,” noting the requirement involves a “software/hardware realignment” on part of its fleet.

IndiGo: The airline confirmed it is implementing mandated updates in coordination with Airbus. An IndiGo spokesperson said, “While we carry out the necessary inspections, we are making every effort to minimise disruptions. We regret any inconvenience this unforeseen situation may cause to our customers and appreciate their understanding. IndiGo is committed to the safety of its customers and staff, and treats safety as its topmost priority.”