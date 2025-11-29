Airbus recalls 6,000 A320 jets after software flaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus has launched one of the largest recalls in its 55-year history, ordering immediate repairs for 6,000 A320-family aircraft due to a flight-control software issue.

The recall affects more than half of all A320 jets worldwide and risks widespread flight delays during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said the problem is linked to a software version that can be affected by solar flares, potentially disrupting flight-control functions. Airlines have been instructed to revert to an earlier, more stable software version before the aircraft can operate again, except for repositioning flights to maintenance centres.

Major carriers across the United States, Europe, India and South America have warned of possible delays and cancellations. American Airlines, the world’s largest A320 operator, said 340 of its 480 A320 jets require the fix but expects most repairs to be completed within a day. Lufthansa, IndiGo, easyJet and Avianca are also pulling planes from service to apply the update. Avianca said more than 70% of its fleet is impacted and has temporarily halted ticket sales for flights through December 8.

Although the software rollback is straightforward and takes around two hours per aircraft, the recall comes at a difficult time for the aviation industry. Maintenance facilities are already strained by separate engine-related groundings and ongoing labour shortages, raising concerns that disruptions could spread globally.

With more than 11,300 A320-family jets flying worldwide, the scale of the recall highlights both the aircraft’s global dominance and the risks posed by modern software-dependent systems. Airlines are racing to complete repairs to minimise travel chaos as the busy holiday season begins.

News.Az