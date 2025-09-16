India joins Russia-Belarus military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has joined the Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025 (West 2025), dispatching troops to take part.

According to India’s Ministry of Defence, 65 soldiers, including members of the prestigious Kumaon Regiment, have been deployed to the exercises, News.Az reports, citing The Times.

The troops are stationed at the Iudino training ground, roughly 40 miles west of Nizhny Novgorod, well away from NATO borders.

The ministry said the deployment aimed to "further strengthen defence co-operation and foster camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust."

It added that Indian forces would take part in "joint training, tactical drills and special arms skills" alongside their Russian counterparts.

India had previously participated in earlier Zapad exercises before the full-scale war in Ukraine and has since attended several other Russian military drills.

But analysts say India’s decision to join the current drills amid heightened tensions between Russia and NATO is a troubling signal.

News.Az