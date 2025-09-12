Russia, Belarus launch joint military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Belarus have launched the Zapad 2025 (West 2025) joint military drills, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"On September 12, the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise began between the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation. This exercise is the final stage of this year’s joint training between the two countries’ armies," the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to Russia’s top brass, the troops will practice actions "at firing ranges in the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and in the Baltic Sea and the Barents Sea."

The military from the two countries will practice control over battlegroups in the event of a localized aggression against the Union State, the ministry specified.

