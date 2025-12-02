India probes Air India for flights without safety certificate

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s aviation regulator has opened an investigation into Air India after discovering that one of its Airbus A320 aircraft operated eight commercial flights without a valid airworthiness review certificate, a key document confirming compliance with safety standards.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday that it has grounded the aircraft and removed the personnel involved from duty. The jet in question was an Airbus single-aisle model, though the DGCA did not disclose the specific variant, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marks the latest safety lapse for Air India, which has previously faced regulatory warnings over pilot fatigue management, crew training, and operational compliance.

Air India called the incident “regrettable” and confirmed that staff responsible for authorizing the flights had been suspended pending an internal review. Airbus has not yet commented on the matter.

The DGCA’s investigation remains ongoing as officials examine how the aircraft was cleared to operate multiple flights without the mandatory safety certificate.

News.Az