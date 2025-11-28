Air India flight returns to Delhi after mid-air smoke warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad made a precautionary return to the capital on November 27 after the cockpit received a smoke warning from the aircraft’s cargo hold.

The airline said the crew acted swiftly and followed safety protocols the moment the alert appeared on the system, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to an Air India official, the pilots of flight AI2939 turned back soon after take-off as part of standard procedure. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew were guided out without any issues.

Engineers later carried out detailed checks and confirmed that the smoke indication was a false alarm. Air India said its Delhi ground team immediately assisted passengers after the landing. The airline arranged alternative travel options to ensure everyone reached Ahmedabad as soon as possible. “Safety comes first. The aircraft returned following protocol, and all passengers were looked after with care,” the official added. The flight resumed operations only after the aircraft cleared all mandatory inspections.

