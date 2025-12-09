India proposes AI royalty for content creators
India has proposed that AI companies like OpenAI and Google pay royalties to content creators when their work is used to train AI models.
The plan would channel payments into a centralized pool representing copyright holders, marking a sharp contrast with the U.S., where companies argue that using publicly available content is fair use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The proposal, outlined by a government panel in April, allows AI firms to access Indian content but ensures creators receive compensation without tracking usage themselves. Industry bodies like Nasscom have opposed the move, calling it a “tax on innovation,” while the Motion Picture Association favors licensing over new fees.
Stakeholders have 30 days to submit feedback before the plan is reviewed by government officials.