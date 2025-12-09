India proposes AI royalty for content creators

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has proposed that AI companies like OpenAI and Google pay royalties to content creators when their work is used to train AI models.

The plan would channel payments into a centralized pool representing copyright holders, marking a sharp contrast with the U.S., where companies argue that using publicly available content is fair use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposal, outlined by a government panel in April, allows AI firms to access Indian content but ensures creators receive compensation without tracking usage themselves. Industry bodies like Nasscom have opposed the move, calling it a “tax on innovation,” while the Motion Picture Association favors licensing over new fees.

Stakeholders have 30 days to submit feedback before the plan is reviewed by government officials.

