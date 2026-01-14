India pushes Walmart to end ‘10-minute delivery’ claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Walmart’s Flipkart, Swiggy and Zepto have removed “10-minute delivery” branding from their grocery apps after the Indian government urged companies to avoid such pledges over road safety concerns, sources and app checks showed.

The move marks a rare intervention into India’s booming $11.5 billion quick-commerce sector, which has surged in popularity by promising groceries and small electronics in minutes, backed by major global investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials asked companies in a private meeting to stop using the “10-minute” guarantee amid worries about rash driving and pressure on gig workers. Blinkit, owned by Eternal, was first to drop the slogan, followed by Zepto, Swiggy and Flipkart.

While the fast-delivery pledge is gone, the practice continues. On Wednesday, Blinkit still showed delivery in as little as eight minutes in parts of Delhi, underscoring that the change may be more about optics than operations, analysts said.

