India, Russia plan to create a joint venture to produce N-fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

India and Russia are working on a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel and key components for two new power units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant ( NPP ), and are also considering the possibility of creating a joint venture (JV) for the production of NF, News.az reports citing Times of India.

Note that the future agreement provides for the delivery by the Russian fuel company TVEL (the fuel division of Rosatom ) in the period from 2025 to 2033 of the initial batches and subsequent 5 loads for power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Kudankulam project, as well as a set of control equipment for rods and fuel assemblies; The deal is worth 105 billion Indian rupees (more than 1.2 million US dollars).In addition, sources report that the parties are considering the possibility of creating a joint Russian-Indian venture with the participation of TVEL to produce nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants in India.The construction involves the construction of 6 power units with WWER-1000 reactors with a total installed capacity of 6 thousand MW: Power units No. 1 and No. 2 were connected to the national power grid of India in 2013 and 2016 and are operating at nominal power levels, at power units No. 3 and No. 4 - construction and installation work is currently underway and equipment deliveries are being completed. Also, 2 power units of the 3rd stage are being built.In June 2024, the Petrozavodskmash engineering plant (part of the engineering division of the Rosatom State Corporation) shipped the 1st batch of pipeline valves (PV) for power units No. 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam NPP.In July 2024, Rosatom began implementing the contract for the supply of nuclear fuel for the power units of the 2nd stage of the Kudankulam NPP under construction.

News.Az