WUF13 welcomes India pavilion

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The India Pavilion was officially opened on May 18 at the “Urban Expo” exhibition, part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku.

The pavilion, created by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of India under the slogan “India’s Urban Transformation: Housing a Billion Dreams,” showcases the country’s urban development and transformation path. It highlights how innovative urban policies, programs, and partnerships at the national, state, and city levels are helping turn the aspirations of billions into reality, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar emphasized India’s commitment to building inclusive, sustainable, and resilient cities.

The pavilion aims to demonstrate how India is creating a favorable ecosystem that brings together various stakeholders to shape the urban structures of the future. According to organizers, this approach contributes to more effective urban planning and management while promoting geographically, socially, and economically inclusive urban development.

News.Az