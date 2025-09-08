India's Kerala records fifth death from brain fever

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 56-year-old woman from Malappuram district in India's Kerala state died on Monday from Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), commonly called brain fever, officials confirmed.

She had been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital last week and remained in critical condition until her death, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Since August 14, five people in the state have died from the rare but deadly infection affecting the brain.

Reports said at present 11 people are undergoing treatment for the disease at the hospital, with a few in critical condition.

A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year.

PAM is a rare but highly fatal brain infection caused by free-living amoebae found in stagnant freshwater such as ponds and lakes. The infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose, allowing the amoeba to reach the brain.

